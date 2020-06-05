Post Office open for vehicle licence renewals

Friday, June 5, 2020

Motorists and fleet-owners, whose car licences expired during the lockdown, can skip the long queues at the Traffic Department by renewing them at their local Post Office during level 3.

According to the Post Office’s spokesperson, Johan Kruger, the service has resumed at all Post Office branches that offer it.  

He reminded people to carry their identity document and that both cash and card payments are accepted.

However, motorists are advised to avoid the period between the 4th and 7th of every month, as branches are usually packed with South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) customers. 

“Another date to avoid is the 21st of every month. Car owners receive 21 days grace after the expiry of their car licences, and Post Offices find that customers flock to the branches on this day to renew at the last minute,” he explained.

Kruger said most branches also do renewals offer a bulk renewal service for fleet owners, however, customers are advised to enquire with their local branches first.

He said the service was available in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, North West and Limpopo.

If you did not receive a renewal notice, you can download the form at https://www.postoffice.co.za/Products/Domestic/vehiclelicenserenewalform... and complete it in advance to save time. – SAnews.gov.za             

Most Read

Thousands receive R350 grant in KZN

14656 Views
29 May 2020

Post Office open for vehicle licence renewals

1959 Views
05 Jun 2020

UIF COVID-19 fund pays out R16.5 billion

5603 Views
02 Jun 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

132566 Views
29 Apr 2020

COVID-19 regulations limit alcohol sale hours

41750 Views
19 Mar 2020

President Ramaphosa signs new legislation into law

768 Views
05 Jun 2020

SA News on Facebook