Post office offers online platform to renew car licence

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has encouraged customers who live in remote areas or lead busy lives to make use of its online platform to renew their car licence.

“The organisation launched its online platform for renewing car licences early in 2022 and more than 58 000 motorists have already used it to renew their vehicle licences,” the post office said on Wednesday.

Transactions for the car renewal platform can be done at any time on any device.

“It also saves you money. There is no charge if you collect the new licence from a nearby post office, and only R75 for delivery to your address,” the post office said.

Payment is done safely and securely through Masterpass, which the user can download from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for Apple devices.

The service is available for vehicle owners in all provinces of South Africa except, the Western Cape. The post office is working to extend the service to this province as well.

“The renewal service at selected post office branches remains available. Customers who renew a vehicle licence at a post office branch pay the licence renewal fee and leave with the new disc immediately.

“The post office also offers bulk motor vehicle licence renewal for fleet operators and businesses. This entails the collection of all necessary documentation from company premises, taking them back to the post office for processing, printing of the discs and delivery back to the offices of the customer,” Sapo said.

To renew a car license online customers need the following:

ID copies must be certified (certification not older than 3 months)

The application must be signed

Proof of address must not older than 3 months.

To renew a company-owned vehicle, the following requirements apply:

The proxy letter must be on the company letterhead and signed by the proxy.

BRNC form must be attached (this is the Business Register Number form – essentially, it is an ID document for businesses).

The ID of the proxy must be certified.

Proof of address of the company must be submitted.

