Post office offers cost-effective money transfer service

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has encouraged customers to utilise its service for same-day money transfer, which is offered to and from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique and eSwatini. 

The cost-effective, same-day money transfer service, is available from any post office in South Africa to any post office in the destination country. 

The transferred funds become available at the destination post office in the foreign country on the same day.

“The service is offered through the Universal Post Union and managed by the International Financial System, a system that automates the processing and management of international money orders.  The system complies with exchange regulations,” the post office said on Tuesday.

Commission on money sent to Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique and eSwatini is as follows:

  • Up to R500: R44.50
  • R500.01 - R999.99: R66.60
  • R1000 - R1999.99: R81.50
  • R2000 - R5000: R103.60

 

The recipient is not charged when the sender uses the post office to send money.

“The money can be sent from any online post office in South Africa and collected from any post office in the receiving country on the same day. The service is not available from postal agents.

“An identity document or passport, as well as proof of residence, are required to send and collect money in South Africa,” Sapo said. –SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Child Support Grant Top-Up available at all SASSA offices

22548 Views
10 Oct 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

246134 Views
21 Sep 2021

President Ramaphosa withdraws Ministerial Handbook amendment

1681 Views
17 Oct 2022

NSFAS 2023 application cycle opens

48331 Views
28 Sep 2022

Social Development proposes amendment to R350 SRD grant regulations

22792 Views
15 Jul 2022

Government committed to dealing with corruption

8358 Views
06 Aug 2020

SAnews on Twitter