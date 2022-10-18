Post office offers cost-effective money transfer service

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has encouraged customers to utilise its service for same-day money transfer, which is offered to and from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique and eSwatini.

The cost-effective, same-day money transfer service, is available from any post office in South Africa to any post office in the destination country.

The transferred funds become available at the destination post office in the foreign country on the same day.

“The service is offered through the Universal Post Union and managed by the International Financial System, a system that automates the processing and management of international money orders. The system complies with exchange regulations,” the post office said on Tuesday.

Commission on money sent to Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique and eSwatini is as follows:

Up to R500: R44.50

R500.01 - R999.99: R66.60

R1000 - R1999.99: R81.50

R2000 - R5000: R103.60

The recipient is not charged when the sender uses the post office to send money.

“The money can be sent from any online post office in South Africa and collected from any post office in the receiving country on the same day. The service is not available from postal agents.

“An identity document or passport, as well as proof of residence, are required to send and collect money in South Africa,” Sapo said. –SAnews.gov.za