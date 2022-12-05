Post office hits 60 000 mark for online car licence renewal service

More than 60 000 vehicle licences have been renewed on the online platform of the South African Post Office (Sapo) since its launch at the beginning of the year.

Sapo attributed its success to the fact that vehicle licences can now be renewed 24/7 from any laptop or smartphone.

“This is a huge bonus for car owners who live in remote areas. It also saves you money. There is no charge if you collect the new licence from a nearby post office, and only R75 for delivery to your address,” the post office said on Monday.

The post office has encouraged vehicle owners to utilise the online renewal service.

“Avoid renewing the licence a day or three before month end. Should there be a slight problem with the paperwork, the month end might pass before the problem is sorted out, and the electronic national administration traffic information system (NaTIS) will automatically add the licensing fee for another month,” the post office said.

The applicant is required to upload the documents that are presented to the teller when a licence is renewed at a post office branch.

To ensure the process is seamless when the application is done online, the following documents should be readily available to be uploaded:

ID copies must be certified (certification not older than three months).

The application must be signed.

Proof of address must not be older than 3 months.

To renew a company-owned vehicle, the following requirements apply:

The proxy letter must be on the company letterhead and signed by the proxy.

BRNC form must be attached (this is the Business Register Number form – essentially, it is an ID document for businesses).

The ID of the proxy must be certified.

Proof of address of the company must be submitted.

Payment is done safely and securely through Masterpass, which the user can download from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for Apple devices. – SAnews.gov.za