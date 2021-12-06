Post Office anticipating rise in fishing licence applications

The SA Post Office (SAPO) says it has prepared itself for a substantial increase in applications for fishing licences this holiday season.

Fishing was one of the safest activities during a COVID-19 wave, as it can only take place in the open air and at a reasonable distance from other people.

In a statement, SAPO said the demand for fishing licences was always highest at coastal Post Offices, but many holiday makers from the interior get their fishing licence from their local Post Office before they leave their hometown.

“For this reason all Post Office branches nationally have stocked up on licences,” reads the statement.

SAPO said the highest number of fishing licences sold during any month was December 2020, when the SA Post Office sold more than 86 000 fishing licences nationally.

It said: “The application process is quick. The applicant must fill in an application form at the Post Office which includes the ID number and residential address of the applicant. The applicant receives a receipt from the Post Office teller that needs to be kept with the licence.

“The applicants are reminded to bring an original identity document with when they apply.”

The General Permit Conditions stipulate that the holder should have their identity document available for inspection purposes when using the fishing permit. – SAnews.gov.za