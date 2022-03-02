Post Office announces days for R350 grant payments

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has announced the days on which beneficiaries of the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) may collect their funds.

Old age, disability and childcare grants will be paid out on 3, 7 and 8 March 2022 while the rest of the month will be dedicated to paying out SRD grants.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sapo said the days use the last three digits of the beneficiary’s ID number, and the system is designed to spread beneficiaries over the days of the week.

Owing to the fact that old age, disability and childcare grants will be paid out on 3, 7 and 8 March, the following days will apply to those whose ID numbers end with the following digits:

09 March: 080 and 085

10 March: 081 and 086

11 March: 082 and 087

14 March: 083 and 088

15 March: 084 and 089

16 March: 080 and 085

17 March: 081 and 086

18 March: 082 and 087

22 March: 083 and 088

23 March: 084 and 089

24 March: 080 and 085

25 March: 081 and 086

28 March: 082 and 087

29 March: 083 and 088

30 March: 084 and 089

31 March: 080 and 085

01 April : 081 and 086

“The system will also make it easier for beneficiaries to comply with social distancing requirements. Each day of the week is reserved for different beneficiaries depending on the last three digits of their ID numbers,” it said.

No payments will be made on 21 March as it will be a public holiday.

The post office has introduced separate queues at its branches, also to reduce waiting time and to ensure social distancing.

“One queue is reserved for beneficiaries of the R350 grant while the other queue is for all other transactions. Where possible, official queue walkers will check ID numbers to ensure that the system is implemented,” Sapo said.

The post office has been made aware of instances where self-appointed queue marshals demand a bribe for a place in queues outside the branch.

“This practice is illegal and beneficiaries are encouraged to report it to the South African Police Service or to the Post Office’s Crime-buster hotline on 0800 020 070.

“Beneficiaries who applied for only their own grant from their cellphone can also withdraw the grant at Pick n Pay and Boxer supermarkets. If the same phone was used to apply for several grants, then the grant is available only from a post office,” Sapo.

For more information, clients are encouraged to call the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) on 0800 60 10 11 from 08:00 to 16:00, Monday to Friday. – SAnews.gov.za