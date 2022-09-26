Pongola truck driver abandons bail application

Truck driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, made a second appearance in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with an accident, which claimed the lives of 21 people.

The matter was set down for a bail application in the KwaZulu-Natal court. In his appearance, the 28-year-old abandoned his application for bail, meaning he will remain in custody until his next appearance.

Two weeks ago, Siyaya’s truck collided with a bakkie killing 19 children, the driver of the bakkie and an assistant teacher.

He faces 21 counts of culpable homicide, said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The matter was remanded to 25 October 2022 for further investigations.

An investigation into the tragic accident found the driver to be at fault, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced last week.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) led the probe after the truck collided with a bakkie ferrying school learners on 16 September 2022.

Addressing the media, Mbalula said the report found that the truck driver overtook multiple vehicles, where overtaking is prohibited.

“This driver recklessly overtook vehicles and drove on the oncoming lane for approximately 1.2 kilometres. These vehicles had to swerve out of the way of the approaching truck,” the Minister said.

The driver, who fled the scene following the accident, did not return to his correct lane, according to the report. However, he continued driving against oncoming traffic, risking the lives of other motorists.

Mbalula told the media that the report would now be handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Senior Public Prosecutor for their consideration.

“As part of our efforts to make our roads safer, we are putting in place several measures to reinforce current interventions.” – SAnews.gov.za