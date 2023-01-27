Policewoman arrested for sexually violating son

Limpopo provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered that a policewoman recorded having sex with her 10-year-old son subjected to immediate internal disciplinary processes.

The policewoman, who cannot be identified, was arrested last week and remains remanded in custody after appearing before caught.

Hadebe on Thursday condemned the incident.

The paedophilia is contained in what appears to be a self-recorded video clip that has gone viral on social media.

The General said soon after becoming aware of the video, she ordered the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit to conduct an immediate probe into the incident with a view of apprehending the policewoman and removing the child to a place of safety.

“The case of rape of a minor child with additional charges of creating and distributing child pornorgraphic material and sexual grooming of a child was opened on Friday 20 January 2023 and the suspect was arrested on the same day,” said provincial SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

He said internal police processes have already kicked in following her arrest and will run parallel with the criminal investigation that has been taken over by the IPID.

"The actions of this woman are deplorable and deserve harsh condemnation. Even though the suspect allegedly committed this crime when she was still a Public Service employee of the SAPS, she should have known better that such unbecoming behavior deserved harsh consequences. The South African Police Service does not have the space for such people who tarnish its image," Hadebe.

The suspect, aged 40, appeared in Marble magistrate court on Monday, 23 January 2023 and was remanded in custody until 30 January 2023.

The child has been removed to a place of safety where he will be given psychological treatment and assistance. – SAnews.gov.za