Police nab Western Cape's most wanted suspect

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The Police Ministry has welcomed the arrest of an alleged criminal mastermind who is believed to have played a central role in the multiple killings in Khayelitsha, in Cape Town. 

Yanga Endrey Nyalara, also known as ‘Bara’, has been on the run from police for a few months and is wanted for a string of serious and violent crimes in the province.

The 30-year-old was arrested during an intelligence driven operation on Friday and made his first court appearance on Monday. Police Minister General Bheki Cele and Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile attended the court proceedings.

Minister Cele praised the investigative work and police operations that led to the high profile arrest. 

“Police have done a good job putting this man - who thought he could live without impunity - behind bars. This arrest will gain us some ground in our efforts to fight crime in the province. We believe the arrest of ‘Bara’ will solve many other cases going forward, especially in the Khayelitsha area that has been torn by various scenes of multiple murders.”

Over and above the six murder charges, Nyalara has also been charged with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, attempted murder, robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dealing in drugs.

The Ministry said it was encouraged that the SAPS in the province expected to make more arrests for crimes linked to Nyalara and that communities continue to come forward with valuable information that assists police investigations to deal decisively with crime. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

222907 Views
13 Jun 2022

Social grants process improved to benefit orphaned children

11040 Views
01 Jun 2022

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

330380 Views
30 Sep 2020

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

213186 Views
21 Sep 2021

Small business urged to apply for support

14922 Views
29 Jun 2022

Home Affairs dismisses two corrupt officials

703 Views
05 Jul 2022

SAnews on Twitter