Police Minister to visit crime scene of KZN mass shooting

Friday, April 21, 2023

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Friday visit the crime scene of a mass shooting that has claimed the lives of 10 family members in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to initial police reports, unknown gunmen stormed a Pietermaritzburg homestead and ambushed the family. Seven women and three men were fatally wounded during the shooting.

The top management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, will accompany the Minister.

Police are investigating the mass shooting. – SAnews.gov.za

