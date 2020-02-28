Police Minister meets KZN community

Friday, February 28, 2020
By: 
Onalenna Mhlongo

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Friday host a multi-disciplinary community engagement in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The imbizo will be an opportunity for the community to raise their concerns on issues of stock theft, sexual offences, school safety and other policing issues. 

The imbizo is being held as part of the Rural Safety programme. 

“This ministerial imbizo is also in line with the South African Police Service’s broader strategy of fighting crime through enhancing relations between the community and the police,” the Minister said. 

Proceedings will kick-off with a visit to Umthwalume High School in Umzinto, where Cele will hand over IT equipment and interact with the learners. - SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Social grants increased

8720 Views
26 Feb 2020

NICD keeps close watch on Coronavirus

6672 Views
24 Feb 2020

Heist suspects arrested hours after robbery

1639 Views
27 Feb 2020

No transfer duties for property valued below R1m

1949 Views
26 Feb 2020

President orders evacuation of South Africans from China

186 Views
28 Feb 2020

Increased allocations in grants, education and health

25452 Views
20 Feb 2019

SA News on Facebook