Police on high alert in Diepsloot

Public order police will remain in Diepsloot to maintain order in that area following calls by some community members to shut down the township.

Police in Gauteng said they have noted with concern notices on social media where members of the community in Diepsloot are mobilised to embark on a shutdown to “boycott those who are mostly involved in committing crime, in particular, foreigners within the area".

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, says the shutdown call borders on inciting violence.

“This [shutdown] call is attributed to the murder of Detective Captain Oupa Matjie, who was fatally shot while in pursuit of suspects last Friday, 17 January 2020, in Diepsloot,” said Gauteng police.

Public order police have been on high alert since the early hours of this morning, monitoring the situation and dispersing groups, who had barricaded some main routes in the area, including William Nicol and the R551.

At around 8am today, a group went to the police station, demanding to see the suspect behind Captain Matjie's murder. The suspect was expected to appear today before the Randburg Magistrate Court.

Mawela has reiterated calls for calm and restraint, urging members of the public to allow the law to take its course.

"The arrest of the suspect, who allegedly shot and killed Captain Matjie, came through after collaboration between the community and the police. It is therefore important that the suspect's appearance before court be secured and that it should not be jeopardised in any manner so that the suspect faces the full might of the law," said Mawela, urging the community to be mindful of the law and due processes. – SAnews.gov.za