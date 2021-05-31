Police divers recover body from water canal

A 30-year-old man has been taken into police custody for an alleged murder which occurred on a farm in Theunissen on Sunday.

The body of a male victim, identified as Ditsebe Lesotho, was retrieved from a water canal by police divers after police were called to the crime scene.

The body was found wrapped with a blanket and tied with wires to the trolley that was allegedly used to drag him from the house, the scene where he was killed.

Police also discovered that the male sustained an open wound on the head and a knife was stuck on his hip.

It is believed a hammer was used as a murder weapon, which was found and confiscated by police at the scene where the body was dragged with a trolley.

The suspect, whose acts were witnessed by a community member, was apprehended and handed over to the police.

A case of murder was opened for further investigation, the 30-year-old suspect was arrested and will be charged for murder.

He will appear at the Theunissen Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. - SAnews.gov.za