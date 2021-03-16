Police deny reports regarding shooting a female protestor

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has denied shooting and wounding a person during the ongoing student protests in Johannesburg on Monday.

In a statement, SAPS spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said police had taken note of a video circulating and reports of a female that was "shot" during protests in Braamfontein.

“The SAPS can report that none of its members deployed in Braamfontien had fired any shots during the said protests. However, in an effort to disperse volatile crowds, a smoke grenade was used in one incident and water cannons in others,” he said.

The incident had not been officially reported to the SAPS, which made it difficult to ascertain the nature of the student's injuries as well as the circumstances under which the injuries were sustained.

“Police are looking forward to interviewing the student as well as obtaining the medical report regarding this matter,” said Naidoo.

Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed that four members of the SAPS’ public order policing unit would appear before court tomorrow for the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba.

 Ntumba, a bystander who had just left a Johannesburg CBD clinic, was last week killed when police allegedly fired shots at protesting students in the vicinity. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Plans to turn Port St Johns into new coastal city

2036 Views
16 Mar 2021

Concern over COVID-19 third wave

9635 Views
03 Mar 2021

SA moves to lockdown Alert Level 1

26901 Views
28 Feb 2021

Everything you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

27711 Views
18 Feb 2021

King Zwelithini funeral arrangements announced

1151 Views
16 Mar 2021

Students seeking university placement urged to use CACH

1380 Views
16 Mar 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter