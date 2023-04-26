Police arrest two suspects for murders of Soweto children

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Police have arrested a 50-year-old woman and her 39-year-old partner in connection with the murders of two children, Nqobile Zulu and Tshiamo Rabanye, in Soweto.

Their mutilated bodies were found last Thursday morning, after they went missing on the Wednesday night.

“The duo has since been charged with murder. They will appear before the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday, 28 April 2023,” Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said on Wednesday. – SAnews.gov.za

 

