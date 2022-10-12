Police arrest most wanted Jobourg arsonist

Police investigations into a series of arson cases in and around Johannesburg culminated with an arrest on Tuesday evening.

The Serious and Violent Crime (SVC) unit in Gauteng, at about 6pm, arrested Johannesburg’s most wanted suspected arsonist linked to a murder, burglary residential and 25 counts of arson committed in Johannesburg northern suburbs in the past two years.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said the arrest came after the team operationalised information received from National Crime Intelligence, and mobilised SAPS Johannesburg K9, CAP Security and Fidelity Specialized Services for back-up.

“At about 6pm, the suspect was located walking on foot in Emmarentia and he was apprehended.

“It is reported that during the incidents, the suspect will break in at affluent houses and after stealing property, he would then set the houses alight. In one of the incidents, an elderly man lost his life due to smoke inhalation, as he was in the house when it was set alight.”

Gauteng SAPS Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, addressing citizens, expressed appreciation for tip-offs police received following the publishing of the wanted suspect’s photo early in September.

“Thank you to those that took the time to call in and share valuable information that has now led to this arrest. It goes to show that with the community on our side, we can do more to fight crime,” said Mawela, who went on to commend the team that effected the arrest for a job well done.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday. – SAnews.gov.za