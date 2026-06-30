Police arrest five for breaking in to tuck shop

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Five people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a tuck shop in Woody Glen, on the outskirts of Hammarsdale, as authorities have heightened security during protests against illegal immigration across KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli commended police and other law enforcement agencies for the swift arrests, saying criminal activity would not be tolerated under the guise of protest.

"We acknowledge and respect that civil society has the right to protest and voice their concerns. However, we urge all those participating in today's marches against illegal immigration to do so within the prescript of the law," Ntuli said.

He described the arrests as a warning to anyone considering engaging in criminal behaviour.

"The arrest in Woody Glen is a stern warning to everyone that we will not tolerate any acts of criminality. We cannot and will not allow anarchy and lawlessness to be the order of the day," he said.

Ntuli said law enforcement agencies, private security companies and community safety structures had been deployed to monitor the area throughout the day and would continue maintaining a visible presence to ensure law and order.

The Premier also announced that the provincial government had established a rapid response nerve centre in Durban and similar centres in all district municipalities to coordinate a swift response to any incidents of crime or unrest.

In addition, all members of the provincial executive council have been deployed to their respective districts to work with local leadership in preventing disruptions.

Ntuli said the coordinated deployment was aimed at reinforcing the rule of law across KwaZulu-Natal during the protests and beyond. - SAnews.gov.za