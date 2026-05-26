Police arrest 142 following looting and public violence in Mangaung

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Free State police have arrested 142 people following incidents of looting, public violence and damage to property in several areas of Mangaung.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the incidents followed the circulation of voice recordings and digital posters on social media calling for a "total shutdown".

Police said groups targeted businesses and tuckshops in different parts of the city.

Cases of public violence, business burglary, business robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and malicious damage to property have been opened.

The first reported incident occurred on Sunday evening in Bloemspruit Phase 6, where a crowd entered a grocery store. Police said community members assisted the store manager before Public Order Policing (POP) officers arrived.

Later on Sunday, police responded to an incident in the Maditlhabela area of Phase 6, where a group of about 80 people allegedly threw stones at police vehicles. POP members dispersed the crowd.

Police also reported attempted break-ins at tuckshops in Pieter Swarts. According to SAPS, tuckshop owners removed stock from their premises.

At about 11:45pm on Sunday, POP members arrested 10 suspects who were allegedly found inside a shop with grocery items. Additional arrests were made on Mahlomola Street in Bochabela, where suspects were allegedly found looting a tuckshop.

On Monday at about 4am, police dispersed a crowd of approximately 100 people on Moshoeshoe Street.

Further incidents were reported at Bergman Square at about 5:20am on Monday. Police arrested suspects found in possession of suspected stolen property and others on allegations of business robbery.

SAPS said 142 suspects have been arrested. Of those, 109 are male and 33 are female.

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia instructed police members based at the provincial office to assist operations in Mangaung.

Police said the arrested suspects are being processed and are expected to appear in court.

Investigations are continuing and further arrests are expected.

High-visibility policing remains in place in affected areas, according to SAPS. – SAnews.gov.za