Plans in place to minimise impact of potential funding withdrawal

Sunday, June 21, 2026

The Department of Health has reassured South Africans that its plans to achieve more financial independence from external funding sources have been under development for some time.

This after media reports suggested that the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) is set to be withdrawn.

“While the department has not received a formal correspondence from the US Government, directly or indirectly, regarding what has been published in the media, this did not come as a surprise because the department has long been working on a self-reliance plan to minimise the impact of funding withdrawal since the initial freeze on foreign assistance and a cancellation of USAID grants in January 2025.

“Thus, there is no need for public to panic because the transition plan has long been developed and the implementation has been ongoing,” the department said in a statement.

The department acknowledged that PEPFAR funding was a “big contributor” to government’s HIV/AIDS response programme.

However, it said, the funding does not affect the provision of antiretrovirals (ARVs) because the country procures 90% of ARVs from government fiscus, supported by 10% from the Global Fund.

“It is important to remind the public that PEPFAR was supporting the Department of Health in 27 HIV/AIDS High burden Districts out of 52 districts in the country in 8 provinces, with the exception of the Northern Cape.

“Public health facilities remain accessible for to clients, including those who used to receive health services from PEPFAR funded clinics.

“The issue of HIV/AIDS response funding will be part of the United Nations High-Level Meeting agenda scheduled to take place on 22–23 June 2026, which Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will participate in the debates in New York,” the statement concluded. – SAnews.gov.za