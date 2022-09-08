PIC considers CCMA ruling

Thursday, September 8, 2022

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is considering a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruling that former Chief Financial Officer Matshepo More be reinstated.

In October 2021, the PIC board terminated More’s contract for concluding transactions that went against the company’s investment standards and requirements.

The contract termination followed a disciplinary process. She subsequently approached the CCMA for relief.  She had been on suspension since 2019.

On Wednesday, the state-owned asset manager said it had received the CCMA award in the matter.

It said: “The CCMA ruled that Ms. More should be reinstated to her former position. The PIC Board is considering the arbitration award and will take advice on the way forward in this regard.” – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Tiger Brands recalls Purity Essentials Baby Powder products

487 Views
08 Sep 2022

Construction on R100m skills development centre in KZN to commence

474 Views
08 Sep 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

231349 Views
21 Sep 2021

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

32138 Views
23 Jun 2022

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

62201 Views
19 Jul 2022

Social grants process improved to benefit orphaned children

17410 Views
01 Jun 2022

SAnews on Twitter