PIC appoints new Daybreak board

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of new directors to the Daybreak board.

The new board members were approved by the PIC’s Director Affairs Committee (DAC) following a thorough internal selection process.

The new members, who are expected to resume their duties with immediate effect, are:

Vuyelwa Viola Matsiliza (Chairperson)

Michelle Odayan (Deputy Chairperson)

Michelle Merle Mbaco

Kameshni Naidoo (Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee)

Sagaylan Kamelon Moodliar

In a statement, the PIC said it believes that the new board would greatly assist with restoring good corporate governance at Daybreak and to ensure that the company focuses on its core business for the benefit of its shareholders on whose behalf the PIC invests, and for the benefit of the company’s employees. – SAnews.gov.za