Petrol price drops slightly, as diesel increases

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, has announced a marginal decrease in the prices of petrol, while the price of diesel is expected to increase.

Motorists are expected to pay four cents less per litre for 93 octane petrol, one cent less for 95 octane petrol per litre and at least 22 cents more per litre for both grades of diesel.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin has increased by 22 cents per litre, while the single maximum retail price (SMNRP) for illuminating paraffin has increased by 43 cents per litre.

The maximum retail price for gas has decreased by seven cents per kilogram.

In a statement, the Minister said factors such as an increase in crude oil prices and the Rand gaining strength against the Dollar led to the adjusted prices.

The new prices will take effect on Wednesday. – SANews.gov.za