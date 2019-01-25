Pay hike for contract cleaners

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has announced wage increases for the contract cleaning sector.

In terms of the Contract Cleaning Sector’s sectoral determination that governs minimum wages for workers in Area A, the new minimum rate per hour will be R22.00, up from R20.74 in the 2018/19 financial year.

Area A includes Metropolitan Councils: City of Cape Town, Greater East Rand Metro, City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela.

The area also includes the local councils of Emfuleni, Merafong, Mogale City, Metsimaholo, Randfontein, Stellenbosch and Westonaria.

In Area B, the new minimum wage will be R22.20 per hour, up from R20.00.

Conditions of employment for KwaZulu-Natal areas shall be subjected to the agreement concluded in the Bargaining Council for the Contract Cleaning Service Industry KwaZulu-Natal.

In Area C, which includes the rest of the Republic of South Africa, the minimum rate per hour will be R20.07, up from R18.90.

The new minimum rate will be applicable from 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2020. – SAnews.gov.za