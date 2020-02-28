Parly calls for better spending of municipal grant

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has called for a recommitment and concerted effort by metropolitan municipalities to spend the Urban Settlements Development Grant (USDG).

The committee said it is concerned that governance challenges in metros have a direct impact on the implementation of projects funded through the USDG.

According to the Department of Human Settlements, about 72% of the total allocation of the USDG has not been spent by the metros.

“Of the 12 045 386 voted funds for the USDG, the metros have only cumulatively spent 3 376 188. This is despite infrastructure backlogs in those metros that experience pressures due to urban migration,” said committee chairperson, Machwene Semenya.

The Mangaung Metro has been flagged as the worst performing municipality on spending, with only 14.9% as of the third quarter of the financial year.

The City of Tshwane has spent 21.2%, while eThekwini has spent 22.7%, whilst the City of Cape Town has spent 27.3% of their allocated funds.

“We are even more concerned that the department has informed the committee that the Municipal Emergency Housing Grant funding that has been made available to assist following floods in eThekwini, Nama Khoi Local Municipality, and the City of Tshwane has not been spent, despite the department urgently making those funds available. Service delivery is clearly suffering due to political instability within metros,” said Semenya.

It was found that only Buffalo City and the City of Johannesburg have spent over 40% of the grant, with Buffalo City spending 40,5% and Johannesburg City spending 43,8% of the grant to date.

“While comparatively these two are better off, it is still concerning that there is no maximum implementation of the projects.”

Section 19

Due to the underperformance in spending of the grant, Semenya said the committee was on Friday informed that National Treasury is in the process of invoking Section 19 (1)(b) of the Division of Revenue Act, which calls for the stopping of a transfer of an allocation or a portion to a municipality.

This will amount to National Treasury withholding R1.7 billion of the USGD.

“While we are cognisant of the political challenges facing most metros we remain unhappy because the USDG is meant to deliver critical infrastructure, upgrade informal settlements and provide services, with the aim of eradicating the housing deficit by placing more focus on metros as the centres of economic growth,” Semenya said.

She said that the committee has resolved to urgently engage with provincial leadership together with leaders of the metros to find a workable solutions to impediments in delivering USDG projects.

Underperformance

Meanwhile, Semenya said that the committee is concerned that some provinces are underperforming, resulting in them losing grants to other provinces.

“Of major concern is that Free State will lose R118 million, Gauteng will lose R 250 million and Northern Cape will lose R26 million. This is funding that would have benefited the people within those provinces,” Semenya said.

The committee has resolved to arrange a meeting with all metros to find solutions to their challenges in spending funding intended to improve the lives of the people. – SAnews.gov.za