Parliament welcomes measures taken to ensure aviation safety

The Portfolio Committee on Transport has welcomed the enforcement of regulations by both the Civil Aviation Authority and the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

“We do not want to see unnecessary incidents that have the potential to impact negatively on South Africa’s aviation industry. The committee supports the grounding of aircrafts that do not meet safety standards,” committee chairperson Mosebenzi Zwane said on Saturday.

Planes belonging to South African Airways were recently grounded on account of safety standards not being met. ACSA also grounded an Air Zimbabwe Aircraft for outstanding monies.

Zwane underscored that compliance is not an option in aviation and all risks need to be eliminated and managed. “Transport is the backbone of our economy, and this should remain so without safety-induced panic in the airspace.”

He said the committee is satisfied with the maturity that SA aviation entities have shown and is in full support of their work.

“Enhanced enforcement of regulatory responsibilities should be a source of comfort,” Zwane said. – SAnews.gov.za