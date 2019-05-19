Parliament stands ready to welcome new MPs

Incoming members of the National Assembly and delegates of the National Council of Provinces are expected to start arriving at Parliament from Monday.

The arrival of the members comes ahead of their swearing in as legislators on Wednesday and Thursday.

The designated public representatives will also undergo a registration and on-boarding process.

This follows Parliament receiving the lists of designated members of the National Assembly from Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on 15 May.

“The 400 designated National Assembly members are expected to register from Monday, 20 May. A rehearsal on the proceedings of the first sitting of the National Assembly is scheduled for designated members.

“Further to that, members will be briefed on inauguration arrangements and related activities,” said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

On Wednesday morning, the swearing-in takes place at the National Assembly Chamber and will be presided over by the Chief Justice. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker will also be elected in the morning session. The election of the President of the Republic will take place in the afternoon.

Permanent delegates of the National Council of Provinces are expected to register on the morning of 21 May. They will also go through a simulation briefing on proceedings of the first sitting of the National Council of Provinces Chamber on Wednesday, 22 May.

On Thursday, 23 May, designated members of the National Council of Provinces will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice. The Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson, Chief Whip and House Chairpersons will also be elected at this sitting.

Returning designated members will be accommodated in the same houses at parliamentary villages where they previously stayed.

An on-boarding orientation programme is also scheduled to take place, and it will cover a range of issues related to MPs’ constitutional responsibilities.

“Parliament has ensured that all systems are in place for the establishment of the 6th Democratic Parliament,” said Mothapo. – SAnews.gov.za