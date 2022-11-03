Parliament seeks answers on Kinnear murder report

Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee has requested a comprehensive progress report on internal steps taken to implement the recommendations contained in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s report into the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

The request was on Wednesday made to Police Minister, Bheki Cele, National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola and Hawks head Lt-General, Godfrey Lebeya.

In a statement, the committee said it received a detailed report on the process followed in classifying that report.

“The committee was critical of the failure by the South African Police Service (SAPS) leadership to respond to IPID [Independent Police Investigative Directorate], as per Section 30 of the IPID Act. The committee considers disregarding the report’s recommendations as undermining the commitment made to the Kinnear family to find justice for his murder.

“The committee believes the tabling of the progress report next week in its meeting will reassure South Africans and the Kinnear family that work is being done to seek justice, as promised. In that meeting, the committee will receive a comprehensive report on the recommendations and progress in implementing them,” the committee said.

Meanwhile, the committee said it was seriously concerned by IPID’s revelation that due process, in terms of minimum information security standards, was not followed in classifying the IPID report.

“This implies that due process was not followed and renders the classification moot. This might impact on the investigation and prosecutions going forward. The committee has instructed the IPID Executive Director to prevent such lapses in future and to remedy the current defect in adherence to process.”

Regarding the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill (B15-2022), the committee resolved to study the updated submissions, which will be subjected to full consideration in its next meeting.

The committee said it remains committed to concluding the process in reasonable time and inclusive of views from the public consultation process. – SAnews.gov.za