Parliament rating survey underway

Parliament has urged all its stakeholders, including organisations and institutions, to participate in the latest stakeholder satisfaction survey aimed at assessing the impact of its work, and to help sharpen its service delivery to the people.

The public and stakeholder perception survey was introduced few years ago as part of Parliament’s outcomes-based planning, execution and evaluation of its programmes aimed at making people’s lives better.

Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said the survey is among the monitoring and evaluation tools used to receive objective feedback on the impact of Parliament’s policies, strategies and programmes, with outcomes used to sharpen its execution and continuous improvement of its broader strategy.

“Through these research projects, Parliament is able to assess the reach, scope and the impact of its service delivery to internal and external stakeholders, without whom the mission of the country’s democratic Parliament would very limited,” Mothapo said.

The survey enables Parliament to meet its constitutional imperative of engaging citizens and organisations in all its work of making laws, providing executive oversight, considering and approving plans and budgets of State institutions. It is also a public platform for discussion and consideration on matters of great importance to all South African people.

Mothapo said the current 2022 research wave will build on over five years of critical data collection that informed the strategic plan and programmes of the sixth Parliament and its continuous improvements.

Mothapo said Parliament commissioned an independent research agency, BMI-Tech Knowledge Group (BMIT), to conduct the survey.

“Online questionnaires are being sent to both internal and external stakeholders, which include State and non-state structures such [as] government departments, research and advocacy organisations, academic institutions, non-governmental and faith-based organisations, media, business and trade unions.

“The institution’s internal and external stakeholders are seen as strategic partners in enabling Parliament to deliver on its three-legged mandate of making laws, holding the executive accountable and optimising citizen participation.”

Mothapo said the results of the survey will be presented before the end of the financial year. The results will be in a report with recommendations on how Parliament can further improve stakeholder satisfaction levels with the quantity, quality, timing, frequency and other dimensions of its bouquet of service packages, aimed at meeting internal and external stakeholder needs and expectations.

The online survey of external stakeholders can be accessed on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ExternalParliamentStakeholder_C, where stakeholders can complete and submit the questionnaire by Friday, 11 March 2022. – SAnews.gov.za