Parliament considers request to address COVID-19 corruption allegations

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise is considering requests for Parliament to address COVID-19 corruption allegations.

This follows a request from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to Modise for Parliament to address allegations of corruption around COVID-19 relief funding.

“The DA, through its parliamentary leader, John Steenhuisen, has requested a scheduling of a debate of urgent national public importance on corruption related to COVID-19 tenders, with President Cyril Ramaphosa also appearing to provide answers about how he will act on the allegations.

“The EFF Chief Whip, Floyd Shivambu, has requested the establishment of a special committee (ad hoc committee of inquiry) to investigate the alleged corruption committed in the COVID-19 procurement of protective personal equipment, food parcels and other COVID-19 related expenses,” Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Tuesday.

Mothapo said the Speaker is considering the two requests, and will revert to the DA and EFF in due course. – SAnews.gov.za