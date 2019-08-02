Parliament condemns attacks on police in Joburg CBD

Police Portfolio Committee Chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson has denounced the worrying acts of lawlessness in both the Cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg over the last week.

“Attacking officers of the law in downtown Johannesburg while they were busy with an operation targeting counterfeit goods must not be tolerated. It is unacceptable that Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and South African Police Services (SAPS) were stopped from doing their work as mandated by the law,” said Joemat-Pettersson.

Condemning the acts, Parliament said SAPS and JMPD must go back into the area to successfully implement and conclude their operation.

“The rule of law is the central pillar of any democracy and the committee is steadfast in its view that the South African Police Service together with municipal policing structures must have collaborative plans in place to control such situations in future.

“It is untenable that there will be no-go areas in the country for law enforcement officers,” said Joemat-Pettersson.

Furthermore, the seizure of counterfeit goods must be supported at all times as the illicit economy is negatively impacting the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Meanwhile, the committee highlighted its displeasure regarding disruptions in the City of Tshwane by striking municipal workers over their disagreement with the municipality.

While the committee welcomed the fact that the impasse has been resolved, it condemned the blocking of roads and preventing ease of movement.

“The committee will in its engagement with the management of SAPS highlight the need to strengthen training of police officers especially in relation to crowd management,” said Joemat-Pettersson. – SAnews.gov.za