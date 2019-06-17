Parliament calls for a better life for youth

Monday, June 17, 2019

As South Africa continues to commemorate Youth Month, Parliament says there is a need to speed up the realisation of a better life for young people.

“The need to speed up the realisation of a better life for young people… has never been so urgent,” said Parliament.

Parliament’s comments come as South Africa commemorated Youth Day on Sunday, with President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the main Youth Day celebrations in Limpopo.

In its statement on Sunday, Parliament said the increase of youth representation in the sixth Parliament to 11% is a necessary injection of required energy and new ideas towards the attainment of true social justice, wealth redistribution and robust advancement of youth agenda.

“As we mark Youth Month, South Africans are urged to work together to eliminate all manner of social ills and general challenges troubling mostly our youth population. These include substance abuse, crime, peer pressures and frustrating lack of opportunities,” said Parliament.

Parliament also spoke against the social ills affecting the youth.

“The scourge of violence in our schools and the growing feelings of depression, hopelessness and sadness amongst particularly young people, which often lead to suicide, can only be defeated through fierce interventions and unity of purpose amongst all of us.

“We will work tirelessly to successfully curb violence in our schools and communities by utilising the relevant structures and legislation at our disposal.” - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Condolences for Limpopo crash victims

786 Views
17 Jun 2019

Water transgressor fined R3.5 million in Western Cape court

506 Views
17 Jun 2019

Jobs and skills in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

9837 Views
18 Dec 2018

Transport Deputy Minister to visit site of deadly Limpopo crash

403 Views
17 Jun 2019

Public sector wage bill strains fiscus

571 Views
22 Feb 2013

New police station for Polokwane

1950 Views
10 Jul 2013