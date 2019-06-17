Parliament calls for a better life for youth

As South Africa continues to commemorate Youth Month, Parliament says there is a need to speed up the realisation of a better life for young people.

“The need to speed up the realisation of a better life for young people… has never been so urgent,” said Parliament.

Parliament’s comments come as South Africa commemorated Youth Day on Sunday, with President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the main Youth Day celebrations in Limpopo.

In its statement on Sunday, Parliament said the increase of youth representation in the sixth Parliament to 11% is a necessary injection of required energy and new ideas towards the attainment of true social justice, wealth redistribution and robust advancement of youth agenda.

“As we mark Youth Month, South Africans are urged to work together to eliminate all manner of social ills and general challenges troubling mostly our youth population. These include substance abuse, crime, peer pressures and frustrating lack of opportunities,” said Parliament.

Parliament also spoke against the social ills affecting the youth.

“The scourge of violence in our schools and the growing feelings of depression, hopelessness and sadness amongst particularly young people, which often lead to suicide, can only be defeated through fierce interventions and unity of purpose amongst all of us.

“We will work tirelessly to successfully curb violence in our schools and communities by utilising the relevant structures and legislation at our disposal.” - SAnews.gov.za