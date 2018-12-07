Parliament approves Civil Union Amendment Bill

Friday, December 7, 2018

The National Assembly has approved the much anticipated Civil Union Amendment Bill.

Parliament in a statement said the Bill aims to repeal Section 6 of the principal Act, which allowed for a marriage officer to object on the grounds of conscience, religion and belief to solemnising a civil union between persons of the same sex. 

“It also proposes a transitional period of 24 months to give the Department of Home Affairs sufficient time to train those officials that had been granted exemption by the Minister. It further requires that during this transitional period, a marriage officer other than those granted exemption, be available to solemnise a civil union at every Department of Home Affairs,” said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

In 2006, South Africa became the first African State to recognise same-sex marriages when the Civil Union Act was passed by Parliament. The Act was introduced after the Constitutional Court ruled that it was unconstitutional for the State to provide benefits of marriage to opposite-sex couples, yet deny same-sex couples the same. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

NECSA board replaced

492 Views
07 Dec 2018

Security officers to get salary increase

68698 Views
17 Sep 2018

Flags fly at half mast to honour former deputy minister

4584 Views
26 Mar 2013

Thousands of police officers get promoted, posts regraded

807 Views
06 Dec 2018

Power outage hits many parts of Joburg

5555 Views
29 Nov 2012

Donations needed for Alex families

517 Views
07 Dec 2018