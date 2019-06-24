Pansy Tlakula elected to UN Human Rights body

International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister Naledi Pandor has congratulated Pansy Tlakula on her election to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

“Minister Pandor is confident that Advocate Tlakula’s election will greatly enhance the work of the committee as she has lived experience and extensive professional experience in terms of the promotion, protection and fulfilment of human rights at the domestic and regional levels,” said DIRCO spokesperson Clayson Monyela upon Tlakula’s appointment.

Tlakula will serve on the Human Rights Treaty-monitoring body for four years for the period 2020 to 2023.

Tlakula was elected among 14 candidates who sought to fill nine vacancies on the 18-person committee.

Meeting in New York on Friday, 21 June 2019, the 181 state parties elected nine new members to this committee. The committee (CERD) comprises of 18 experts.

The CERD monitors the implementation of the UN Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

For the past 24 years, Tlakula occupied leadership positions in independent constitutional bodies nationally and on the African continent.

“These positions have equipped her with practical skills and experience to perform her functions with impartiality and without fear, favour or prejudice.

“The global resurgence of incidents of racism, racial discrimination and related intolerance and their manifestations, require of CERD to have members such as Advocate Tlakula, who will be able to serve the committee with great distinction,” said Monyela. – SAnews.gov.za