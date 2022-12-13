Panel report to shed light on Basic Income Support

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Department of Social Development will today launch the Expert Panel Report on Basic Income Support in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

Experts and participants are expected to deliberate on the findings and the recommendations of the report.

The research on the Expert Panel Report was commissioned by the department, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Among key thematic areas for discussion by the panel members are the social outcomes of the Social Relief of Distress grant, and its economic and fiscal considerations.

The department has highlighted that poverty, inequality and unemployment continue to rise due to the current unfavourable economic climate, which is informed by, among others, the recent COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively affected the country and the world.

“As the triple challenge [of poverty, unemployment and inequality] persists, it is widely accepted that social protection is an important component of development, for both human and economic development. 

“The rising rate of unemployment, together with the high uptake of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, are evidence that there is a gap in the provision of social protection for the working age group of 18 to 59 years.

“This necessitated the Department of Social Development to conduct studies to inform a proposal to extend social assistance for this vulnerable group,” the department said in a statement.

The department said the panel report affirms that income poverty in South Africa is extremely pervasive. More than half of households live in poverty, and the COVID-19 SRD is critical to sustain their livelihoods.

Furthermore, the department said the impact of the SRD on poverty and inequality is potentially more significant than previously understood. This is despite the relatively modest nature of the temporary relief.

At the end of the panel's programme, it is expected that the report will be handed over to the Department of Social Development by the International Labour Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za

