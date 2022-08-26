Pandor to lead delegation to TICAD

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, will lead the South African delegation at the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Summit.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), talks are scheduled to take place from 27 to 28 August 2022 in Tunis, Tunisia.

The summit is organised by the Japanese government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank, and the African Union Commission (AUC).

“The 8th TICAD Summit will highlight the close connection between Japan and Africa, as well as set out a pathway for African development, looking ahead to the post-pandemic era,” said the department.

"It will comprise the plenary sessions and the Japan-Africa Business Forum.”

In addition, the plenary sessions will discuss the economy, society, peace and stability.

The African Heads of State, the Japanese government, as well as representatives of the private sector such as the Japan Business Federation and Japan Association of Corporate Executives, will attend the meeting.

Also forming part of the programme will be the presentation of the Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize.

“The main purpose of the prize is to honour individuals and organisations with outstanding achievements in the fields of medical research and medical services to combat infectious and other diseases in Africa, thus contributing to the health and welfare of the African people and of all humankind,” the statement read.

TICAD was launched in 1993 by the Government of Japan, to promote Africa’s development, peace and security, through the strengthening of relations in multilateral cooperation and partnership. – SAnews.gov.za