Pandor in Kinshasa for SADC Ministers meeting

Sunday, March 19, 2023

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr. Naledi Pandor is in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where she is leading a South African delegation to a meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers.

Taking place under the theme: “Promoting industrialization through agro-processing, mineral beneficiation and regional value chains for inclusive and resilient economic growth,” the Council of Ministers meeting got underway on Saturday.

The Council of Ministers oversees the functioning and development of SADC, and ensures that policies and decisions are implemented, said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on Saturday.

It is expected that the Council of Ministers meeting will discuss the overall status of:

- The Implementation of Council and Summit Decisions

- Prioritised Intervention Areas for the Theme of the 41st SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government

- The Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (2020-2030) and

- Operationalization of the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC).

The Council consists of Ministers from each of the 16 Member States usually from the Ministries responsible for Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Economic Planning or Finance, and meets twice a year.

On Tuesday, Minister Pandor will meet her DRC counterpart for bilateral talks aimed at forging closer cooperation between South Africa and the DRC. – SAnews.gov.za

