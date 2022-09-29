Pandor concludes US visit

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has concluded her visit to the United States.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the Minister attended a series of activities, including where she also joined President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delegation on bilateral engagements on 16 September 2022 with President Joe Biden.

Pandor also headed South Africa’s delegation to the 77th Session of the High-Level Segment of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77), which took place at the United Nations headquarters in New York from 19 to 27 September 2022.

The Minister also led engagements with several stakeholders in California, where South Africa maintains a Consulate-General, to explore opportunities for greater collaboration between the United States and South Africa.

Minister Pandor said President Ramaphosa’s visit to Washington DC was the culmination of a series of engagements by the two governments aimed at fostering closer ties in the fields of trade and investment, health, education, energy, science and technology.

At the UN, Pandor delivered South Africa’s statement to the UNGA77. She participated in several high-level side events and held bilateral talks with her counterparts.

She also underscored South Africa’s belief that the UN remains the premier organisation through which the international community must work for peace and common development.

The Minister also participated in meetings of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) and held consultations and bilateral talks.

The bilateral talks were with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo; the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Panel of Elders leader and former Tanzania President, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, UNGA77 President Csaba Kőrösi, and several Foreign Ministers, among others.

In California, Pandor visited the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute for Medicine.

The institute, according to the department, has established partnerships with several South African universities and research institutions focusing on HIV and cancer research.

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, South Africa-born transplant surgeon, bio-scientist and entrepreneur, said the institute is at an advanced stage of plans to expand production facilities in South Africa.

Pandor also visited the Port of Los Angeles and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The Port of Los Angeles is the busiest container port in North America and a vital conduit for global trade, including trade between the United States and South Africa.

Here, the department said, Pandor was briefed about the university’s partnerships with South African higher education institutions and on plans to broaden the scope of academic research and innovation exchanges. – SAnews.gov.za