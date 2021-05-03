Pandor to attend G7 ministerial meeting

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, is set to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Foreign and Development Ministerial meeting in the United Kingdom.

The two-day meeting will get underway in London on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), said the meeting will discuss the promotion and defending of open societies, leading a sustainable recovery through championing action on climate change as well as famine prevention among others.

“The G7 Foreign and Development meeting is one of seven Ministerial tracks of the G7 and in the context of the current global health crisis, the meeting and Summit will focus on building back from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the department.

The meeting will be held in preparation for the G7 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled to take place in Cornwall, South-West England, from 11 to 13 June 2021. Minister Pandor will be attending alongside the Ministers of Australia and South Korea as guests.

“Minister Pandor is attending the meeting at the invitation of Mr Dominic Raab, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Developmental Affairs of the United Kingdom,” said the DIRCO.

On the margins of the meeting, the Minister will hold several bilateral meetings with her counterparts. - SAnews.gov.za