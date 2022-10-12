Pandor arrives in Japan on a working visit

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has arrived in Tokyo, Japan.

According to the Minister’s office, Pandor is scheduled to co-chair the Japan–South Africa Partnership Forum with her counterpart, His Excellency Hayashi Yoshimasa, on 13 October 2022.

“The two delegations will seek to advance political, economic, social and technical cooperation between South Africa and Japan. It is expected that the Ministers will also exchange views on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest,” her office said.

Japan, the third largest economy in the world in terms of the nominal gross domestic product after the United States and China, is one of the major and continuous investors of over R90 billion in the South African economy.

The department said Japan has a current presence in South Africa of 286 companies, sustaining about 200 000 local job opportunities.

Meanwhile, new investments into the South African economy by Japanese companies include those made by Toyota, which pumped R4.28 billion, Nissan R3.2 billion and Isuzu R1.2 billion. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Child Support Grant Top-Up available at all SASSA offices

4189 Views
10 Oct 2022

NSFAS 2023 application cycle opens

46555 Views
28 Sep 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

242370 Views
21 Sep 2021

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

72978 Views
19 Jul 2022

Challenges persist, but police officers continue to pursue their goals

12280 Views
25 Mar 2013

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

299115 Views
13 Jun 2022

SAnews on Twitter