Over 750 suspects arrested during high-density operations in Free State

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says high-density operations continue throughout the Free State, with more than 750 suspects arrested in one week.

According to the SAPS, the multi-disciplinary approach operation from 28 May to 4 June 2023, focused on crimes such as possession of illegal firearms, where three suspects were arrested, while two were detained for possession of ammunition.

In addition, police nabbed 67 people for possession of dangerous weapons, 52 for dealing in drugs and two for possession of gold-bearing material.

Meanwhile, 167 were arrested for assaults, 52 for driving under the influence, 30 for malicious damage to property, 20 for burglaries, nine for attempted murder, seven for murder, five for armed robbery and one for rape.

“Police arrested 122 suspects for contravening the Immigration Act,” the statement read.

The SAPS said detectives arrested 130 suspects during the tracing operation, of which more than 80 others were detained for crimes such as contraventions of the Road Traffic Act.

They also confiscated 41.8 kilograms of copper, 13 rounds of ammunition and drugs such as dagga, cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, nyaope and mandrax.

“Two vehicles used in the commission of a crime were also confiscated by the police.

“These operations are ongoing, and they are done throughout the province in an attempt to get rid of criminal elements in our communities.” – SAnews.gov.za