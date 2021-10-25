Over 700 arrests in latest O Kae Molao operation

Monday, October 25, 2021

Over 700 suspects were arrested across Gauteng during an O kae Molao Operation this past week.

The weekly operation is integrated with different law enforcement agencies such as the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Traffic Department, Metro Police Department, Immigration from the Department of Home Affairs, Tracker, Fidelity, and Community Police Forums, among others.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko at the weekend joined Gauteng SAPS Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela at an operation in Tshwane.

During the operation, the Minister, Premier and MEC assisted in stopping and searching vehicles at a roadblock and interacted with motorists.

“The operation saw over 700 people being arrested throughout the province for various crimes such as theft of motor vehicles, possession of illegal firearms, possession, car breaking,drunk driving, murder, rape and undocumented persons,” said the SAPS  in a statement.

The Provincial Commissioner expressed appreciation to stakeholders for agreeing to join forces with Gauteng SAPS in ensuring the safety and security of the people of Gauteng. The public was also urged to continue adhering to lockdown level one regulations in order to minimise the spread of COVID-19. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

79476 Views
21 Sep 2021

SASSA grants SRD beneficiaries opportunity to change payment method

247519 Views
06 Sep 2021

Payment of R350 grant resumes

354647 Views
26 Aug 2021

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

289738 Views
30 Sep 2020

Phase 2 opens for education assistant applications

163384 Views
27 Sep 2021

Government launches digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate

57880 Views
08 Oct 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter