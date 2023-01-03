Over 600 nabbed in W Cape police operations

Safer Festive Season Operations in the Garden Route District in the Western Cape have seen 683 suspects arrested between 27 December 2022 and 2 January 2023.

The operations, conducted under the theme, ‘More boots on the ground towards enhanced police visibility’, also resulted in the confiscation of drugs with an estimated street value of R250 000.

Various police units, including members attached to the Garden Route Crime Combatting Team, Rural Flying Squad, Public Order Police, Crime Intelligence, K9 and crime prevention units, were deployed in a number of crime fighting efforts as part of the Western Cape police’s operational plan.

Police operations included roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, the closing down of shebeens, compliance inspections at second-hand goods dealers, security companies and liquor licenced premises, high density patrols, foot patrols at malls and beaches.

“All operations were conducted in conjunction with Western Cape Provincial Traffic, Municipal Traffic and Law Enforcement of local authorities, security companies as well as community safety structures (neighbourhood watches, farm watches and street committees).

“Substance abuse remains one of the biggest contributors to serious and violent crimes in this region. Focused operations led to the arrest of 141 suspects for drug related offences, 131 for possession of drugs and 10 for dealing in drugs.

“The forces confiscated 2570 mandrax tablets, 204 grams of tik, 100 grams of cocaine and 1.2 kilogram of dagga. More than 2 000 dagga trees were also confiscated in crime [infested] areas. Other than this, police also confiscated just over 30 litres of liquor during the closing down of illegal outlets,” said the South African Police Service (SAPS) in a statement on Monday.

Road safety operations led to the arrest of seven suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol. Two stolen vehicle were also recovered.

The other arrests were for crimes reported during the period, as well as minor offences, including the arrest of three suspects after stolen sheep were found in their possession.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear in their respective courts once charged.

The Safer Festive Season Operations form part of concerted efforts by police to safeguard communities and visitors to the region, as well as to curb serious and violent crimes normally reported during this period.

“This strategic deployment of police resources in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies will be sustained for the rest of the festive period and beyond,” the police said. – SAnews.gov.za