Over 50 000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours

A total of 56 769 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours in South Africa, including 14 409 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 42 360 Pfizer vaccines.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) report on Tuesday, the vaccines administered in the last 24 hours included 20 063 first doses, consisting of 5 674 Johnson & Johnson and 14 389 Pfizer vaccines.

A total of 8 735 Johnson & Johnson booster doses were also administered, with 13 441 Pfizer booster doses.

The total number of individuals who were fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 20 204. This includes 5 674 Johnson & Johnson shots. A total of 5 699 adults and 6 831 children aged 12 – 17 years were jabbed with the Pfizer vaccine in this reporting period.

According to the Department of Health, the cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3 720 427, with a recovery rate of 95.4%.

Over 5 000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Meanwhile, South Africa has confirmed 5 096 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 899 841.

This increase represents a 20.9% positivity rate.

The NICD reported that the majority of new cases are from Gauteng with 36%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 19%.

The Western Cape accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape 11%; Free State 7%; Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape 3% each, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of the new cases.

A total of 24 927 476 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors, with 13 600 730 in the private sector and 11 326 746 in the public sector.

The Department of Health reported 41 deaths, with 12 of these occurring in the past 24 – 48 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 100 812 to date. – SAnews.gov.za