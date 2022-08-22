Over 2000 arrested in Gauteng over the weekend

Over 2000 suspects were arrested across Gauteng in police operations aimed at rooting out crime.

Police officers were hard at work at the weekend tracing wanted suspects, conducting roadblocks, raiding taverns and performing stop and searches, among other crime prevention initiatives.

The South African Police Service’ (SAPS) Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said that during the operations, 485 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni where the Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, led the integrated Operation O Kae Molao.

“This operation included the roadblocks in Ivory Park on Saturday evening, 20 August 2022, where 32 suspects were arrested for being undocumented foreign nationals, 28 for driving while under the influence of alcohol, one for possession of an unlicensed firearm, three vehicles [were] impounded, three unlicensed shebeens [were] closed down and seven [were] arrested for dealing and possession of drugs.

“Other suspects were arrested during the tracing of wanted suspects who committed offences that include rape, murder, assault, housebreaking and theft, armed robbery, fraud, sexual assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” said Masondo.

Furthermore, 770 people were arrested in the Johannesburg District, 435 in the Tshwane District, 184 in the West Rand District and 182 in the Sedibeng District, he said.

Some of the suspects were released after paying admission of guilt fines while others are expected to appear before various Magistrates’ Courts from Monday. – SAnews.gov.za