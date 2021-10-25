Over 18 700 COVID-19 jabs administered on Sunday

South Africa administered 18 718 COVID-19 vaccines, including those given to children between the ages of 12 and 17, on Sunday.

This means the country has now distributed 21 321 996 total doses since the start of the inoculation programme to 14 709 707 people.

In addition, the Department of Health’s latest data show that South Africa is home to 11 560 623 fully vaccinated adults.

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 300 new COVID-19 new infections, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 919 632.

“This increase represents a 1.4% positivity rate,” the NICD explained, adding that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases was on a decline.

The dashboard shows that KwaZulu-Natal logged the highest number of new infections after 69 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The province is followed by 57 cases in the Western Cape, 31 in the Northern Cape and 27 in the Eastern Cape.

The latest figures also show that the death toll now stands at 88 925 after 11 patients succumbed to the disease in the past 24-hour reporting cycle, while hospital admissions increased by 12.

The department said the country has a recovery rate of 96.3% after 2 811 439 beat COVID-19.

Globally, as of 22 October 2021, there have been 242 348 657 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 927 723 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za