Over 100 elderly citizens get title deeds in N West

It was jubilation at the weekend when 139 people in Tlhabane, Rustenburg, were handed their title deeds.

Margret Tshengiwe, 82, of Unit 3 was close to tears when Premier Job Mokgoro read out her name and handed a title deed to her.

“I’ve always been certain that this house belongs to me and my family, but this important document reaffirms that. This will serve as a reference document to anyone who disputes my ownership of this property. We thank the provincial government,” said Tshengiwe.

Mokgoro said the handing over of title deeds is part of efforts by the Department of Local Government and Human Settlements, in partnership with the North West Housing Corporation, to decrease the existing title deeds backlog.

The houses were bought through the North West Housing Corporation under the then Bophuthatswana administration and post 1994.

“With these title deeds, the provincial government is reaffirming you as legal homeowners. This surely brings peace of mind to you and your family. You’re now certain that in case you pass away, you’ll be leaving your children and grandchildren with a documented house. Keep your title deeds safe,” said Mokgoro.

The MEC for Local Government and Human Settlements, Motlalepula Rosho, said her department is doing its best to speed up the provision of title deeds.

“We are currently sitting at over 5 000 title deeds backlog. Will continue to issue out title deeds as and when they are produced. All legal homeowners will be confirmed in due course to have property ownership,” said Rosho. – SAnews.gov.za