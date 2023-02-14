Outrage over rape, murder of seven-year-old girl

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has expressed outrage at the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Umthwalume on the South Coast of the province.

According to the reports, the girl, Emihle Vuyo Nyawose, was sent to a nearby store, but never returned home.

The suspect, who had previously asked the child for money, was reportedly the last person seen with the deceased.

After questioning, the suspect confessed to raping and killing the child by twisting her neck before burying her in a shallow grave in a nearby forest.

Khoza described the extent of brutality against the innocent child as a barbaric act of a heartless criminal.

"It is disheartening to learn about such brutality against a child. The child was robbed of her life by a person who was supposed to protect her.

“The suspect betrayed the child's trust and that of the family, and we have full confidence in the court to give him a harsh sentence for his cruelty and barbaric act," Khoza said.

Khoza expressed her condolences to the victim's family, and commended the swift action by the police, who arrested a suspect linked to the brutal crime.

A team of social workers has since been dispatched to provide psycho-social support, trauma debriefing, and trauma containment to the family.

The suspect is expected to appear in court shortly, and Khoza has assured the public that the police would work tirelessly to ensure justice is served.

The MEC has also urged parents to work together to ensure that their children always play within their sight

“As parents, it is our responsibility to keep our children safe at all times. We must never send children on errands on their own, as there is an increase in abduction incidents, which are a reminder of the dangers that exist in our communities.

“Every child has a right to a safe and secure childhood, free from harm and abuse. As society, it is our duty to affirm and protect these rights, ensuring that every child can reach their full potential and live a happy and fulfilling life," Khoza said. – SAnews.gov.za

