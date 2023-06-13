Optimum Coal Mine acknowledges R6m vehicle licensing debt

Optimum Coal Mine will pay back some R6.9 million in unpaid motoring licenses and fees after it signed an Acknowledgement of Debt (AoD) with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

According to the unit, the fees and penalties were racked up between January 2018 and November last year.

“The AoD emanates from the SIU’s investigation under Proclamation R.37 of 2017, which authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the national and provincial Departments of Transport. The SIU's investigation focused on any conduct by officials or agents of the department or any other person who relate to the registration of motor vehicle ownership and/or licensing details and non-payments of motor vehicle licensing fees, arrears and penalties.

“After sifting through eNatis data, the SIU has determined that the department is owed a sum of R6 914 304.52 in respect of the trucks and smaller vehicles owned by Optimum. The SIU then wrote a letter of demand to Optimum to pay the licensing fees, arrears and accumulated penalties on those vehicles. Optimum will pay the debt in six equal instalments of R1 152 384.09. The last payment will be in August 2023,” the SIU said.

The corruption busting unit said the AoD does not preclude any future legal action against the mine.

“The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action,” the unit said. – SAnews.gov.za