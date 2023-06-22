Online admissions applications extended to 21 July 2023

The Gauteng Department of Education has extended the closing date of the 2024 online admissions application period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 to 21 July 2023.

The 2024 online admissions application period was initially scheduled to close on 14 July 2023, however, the department said it has noticed that some parents prefer submitting their documents at schools.

“As such, this extension will give them an opportunity to submit documents after the school recess, which is due to commence from 23 June 2023 until 17 July 2023. Parents now have until 21 July 2023 to apply and will be allowed to upload or submit documents until 28 July 2023,” the department said.

The department further announced that the online admissions system has successfully processed over 400 000 applications since the start of the application period a week ago on Thursday, 15 June 2023.

As of Thursday, 22 June 2023, a total of 408 714 applications were processed by the system. This amounts to 176 975 Grade 1 applications and 231 739 Grade 8 applications.

Despite the extension, the department said parents and guardians are still encouraged to apply early by visiting www.gdeadmissions.gov.za and registering to proceed with the application process.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said they encourage applicants who require assistance with applying or have any application related enquiries to contact the call centre on 0800 000 789 or WhatsApp on 060 891 0361.

“We have seen it fit to give parents and guardians more time to apply and upload or submit documents at schools. We are also proud of having processed over 400 000 applications within a week. This is a testament to our system’s improvement and the demand of the quality education which Gauteng offers,” Chiloane said. – SAnews.gov.za