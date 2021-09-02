One registered S African remains in Afghan, 35 evacuated

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has confirmed that only one registered South African remains in Afghanistan, Kabul.

This is after 35 South African nationals were assisted to leave Kabul on various evacuation flights.

“The one remaining South African is working in Kabul and will remain there for the foreseeable future,” the department added.

The department said it noted that there could be other South Africans remaining in Afghan.

However, according to DIRCO, these would be individuals who have not registered their presence with the South African High Commission in Islamabad,Pakistan, or their headquarters in Pretoria.

On Wednesday, the department said the South African government was not in a position to accommodate the Afghanistan refugees who have sought refuge in Pakistan.

“The South African Government is unfortunately not in a position to accommodate such a request. South Africa is already home to a substantial number of refugees and is seized with addressing their needs,” the department added.

Thousands of people have been left stranded and desperate to escape the war-torn country after the Taliban seized the capital.

The United States President Joe Biden has since defended this decision for the American troops to leave Afghan after it invaded the country.

According to Reuters, more than 114 000 people have been airlifted from Kabul Airport in the past two weeks as part of the US effort. – SAnews.gov.za

